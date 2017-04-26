Hundreds Turn Out to Learn More About the PA State Police

A packed house Wednesday at Mercyhurst University, as hundreds of people turned out to learn more about what it takes to join the Pennsylvania State Police.

Hundreds of people, from grade-school age kids, to high school and college students, and adults, visited the State Police "Come Get to Know Us" recruitment day at Mercyhurst University.

Currently, there are about 400 open positions within the State Police, so they're holding community recruitment events like this at universities throughout the commonwealth.

On hand Wednesday, several state troopers from throughout Northwestern PA, showing the many facets of the State Police; from the forensic unit, to the SWAT team, and bomb squad.

The highlight was a visit by the PSP helicopter, landing on Mercyhurst's campus, with the Aviation Patrol Unit on board.

The goal is really two-fold, to recruit troopers into joining the State Police now, and filling positions in the near future, but to also spark interest in law enforcement at a young age.

And with so many different avenues within the state police, it's a career that can fit many different interests, "There's the Canine unit, the forensics unit, so I'm interested in it because I want to be a State Police officer and I want to see what kind of fields I'd be interested in and what I would fit good in," said Kaillie Marshall, who hopes to start the process to become a State Trooper after graduating from the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Academy in June.

This is one of 14 recruitment days happening at college campuses throughout the commonwealth, and the first time they've teamed up with Mercyhurst university, "What we're trying to do is come into the communities and recruit from the community because we believe in community policing, so we're trying to get the local interest sparked up," said PA State Trooper Brian Arrington. "You can pursue whatever you're interested in. So if you decide you want to be a patrol officer you can do that, or a detective, or on SWAT, or you can work in a crime lab, we have a lot of facets of the State Police," Tpr. Arrington continued.