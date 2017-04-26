District Attorney's Ex-Secretary Waives Court Hearing

The case is moving forward against the former Erie county district attorney's secretary, accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the office.



Investigators say Jennifer Sasso,43, stole $143,450 from the DA's office over a period of six years.

In the position for 13 years, Sasso was fired back in January, when District Attorney Jack Daneri's office noticed a discrepancy in the drug forfeiture accounts.

The State Police investigated, and found she stole the money from three office accounts from 2010 to 2016.

Sasso was set to appear for a first court appearance Thursday morning, but has waived her right to that hearing.

The state Attorney Generals' office is prosecuting the case.

