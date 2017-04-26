Local Non-Profits Receive Grants of Nearly $4 Million - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Non-Profits Receive Grants of Nearly $4 Million

Posted: Updated:

Area non-profits this afternoon received nearly $4 million in grants thanks to the Erie Community Foundation and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

The agencies handing out the grants during a ceremony at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

More than 440 grants were awarded.

The largest grant, $100,000, went to the Erie Homes for Children and Adults for a capital campaign.

The Erie Summer Jobs and More program received $50,000.

All the grants are awarded in a competitive process.

The Executive Director of the Erie Community Foundation, Mike Batchelor said, "There is an on line grant application form, there is a required meeting, then a three step required process. Our staff looks at it and finally our Board of Trustees."

Some of the other non-profits getting grants include the Crime Victim Center, Saint Patrick Haven and Community Shelter Services.

