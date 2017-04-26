Shooting Suspect Faces Attempted Homicide Charges

An Erie man faces attempted homicide charges, after police accuse him of shooting an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Shuntrell Jones.

He's facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, near West 3rd and Liberty Streets.

According to police, the victim told investigators that her friend and her friend's boyfriend got into a domestic dispute.

When the man got into a car and took off, investigators say the victim followed him.

Soon after, police say Jones fired four shots at their vehicle, which was occupied by the 18-year-old victim, another man, and a four-month-old child.

The teenager was shot in the right leg and went to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

As it continues to get warmer out, Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says his department is stepping up efforts to reduce violent crime.

"We put additional officers on the street throughout the summer months and they are all keenly aware," said Chief Dacus. "Gun crime is our focus. The mission of our police department, right now, is to curb as much gun violence as we can and try to eradicate it from the city."

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Erie Police Department at 814-870-1120.