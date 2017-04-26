Shooting Suspect Faces Attempted Homicide Charges - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shooting Suspect Faces Attempted Homicide Charges

Posted: Updated:

An Erie man faces attempted homicide charges, after police accuse him of shooting an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Shuntrell Jones.

He's facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, near West 3rd and Liberty Streets.

According to police, the victim told investigators that her friend and her friend's boyfriend got into a domestic dispute.

When the man got into a car and took off, investigators say the victim followed him.

Soon after, police say Jones fired four shots at their vehicle, which was occupied by the 18-year-old victim, another man, and a four-month-old child.

The teenager was shot in the right leg and went to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

As it continues to get warmer out, Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says his department is stepping up efforts to reduce violent crime.

"We put additional officers on the street throughout the summer months and they are all keenly aware," said Chief Dacus.  "Gun crime is our focus.  The mission of our police department, right now, is to curb as much gun violence as we can and try to eradicate it from the city."

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Erie Police Department at 814-870-1120.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com