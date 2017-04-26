Legislation Aimed at Protecting Animals Passes Pennsylvania House

Work to pass legislation to offer more protection for animals gets a green light. PA State Representative Ryan Bizzarro of Erie County announced that an updated version of what's called Libre's bill passed the house by a wide majority. It's also known as House Bill 1238 and included much of the original bill that Bizzarro first introduced in the last legislative session. The bill would create a felony crime statute for animal abuse, and also force convicted animal abusers to give up their pets.

Bizzarro says,“The name on the bill is not nearly as important as what the bill would accomplish." He adds, “It is very rewarding to know that our pets are one step closer to the protections they deserve."

The State Representative says he was affected by the plight of Libre, the Boston Terrier that was found last July in dire health on a Lancaster, PA farm.

In recognition of his work to protect animals like Libre, Bizzarro was selected, this week, as Humane Pennsylvania Legislator of the year. ####

