State Representative Reintroduces Worker's Safety Bill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Representative Reintroduces Worker's Safety Bill

State Rep. Pat Harkins, (D) Erie, reintroduced legislation that would set new safety rules for public employers during an announcement Wednesday in Harrisburg.

It's known as the Jake Schwab Worker's Safety Bill, also known as House Bill 1082.

EMTA worker Jake Scwhab was killed in 2014 after something in his work area exploded and hit him in the head.

Schwab spent 27 years on the job as a mechanic.

Since EMTA is a public transit authority, it is exempt from OSHA regulations.

If this bill is passed, it would provide on the job safety protection to public employees and establish new safety rules.

"If the private sector can do this, so can the public sector," said Rep. Harkins. "There's no reason that a public worker should not be afforded the same opportunities as the private sector."

The legislation was first introduced in April 2015.

Supporters boarded a bus to Harrisburg in September for a public hearing on the bill.

It had to be re-introduced because lawmakers did not take action on the bill during the last legislative session.

