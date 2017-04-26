Series of Liquor Reform Bills Pass State House

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday passed a series of bills that will move the state's liquor system closer to privatization.

One of the bills would create a franchise license, so private stores can sell wine and spirits.

Another measure will allow grocery stores to apply for a permit to sell wine and retailers to purchase wine through private wholesalers.

A third bill would remove the Liquor Control Board entirely from its wholesale wine and spirits operation.

The last one would allow certain license holders to sell up to four bottles of liquor in addition to wine sales.

Supports argue the state should not be involved in the liquor business.

The future of the legislation remains uncertain in the Senate and faces opposition from the Governor.