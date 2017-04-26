Series of Liquor Reform Bills Pass State House - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Series of Liquor Reform Bills Pass State House

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday passed a series of bills that will move the state's liquor system closer to privatization.

One of the bills would create a franchise license, so private stores can sell wine and spirits.

Another measure will allow grocery stores to apply for a permit to sell wine and retailers to purchase wine through private wholesalers.

A third bill would remove the Liquor Control Board entirely from its wholesale wine and spirits operation.

The last one would allow certain license holders to sell up to four bottles of liquor in addition to wine sales.

Supports argue the state should not be involved in the liquor business.

The future of the legislation remains uncertain in the Senate and faces opposition from the Governor.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com