Unified Erie "call-in" aims to reduce gun violence, reform offenders

In all, Erie Police say 190 people were shot between 2014-2016. It's a staggering number Chief Donald Dacus hopes Unified Erie's call-in program will reduce.

"This is an attempt to, obviously, stop and disrupt that and put them on a different path," said Dacus ahead of Wednesday's meeting, the first held by the anti-violence initiative founded in 2010.

Although our cameras were not allowed inside meeting, Erie News Now has been covering the violence that concerns Chief Dacus. So police, together with the Erie County Sheriff Department, the Erie Co. District Attorney's office, U.S. District Attorneys, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals, and even the FBI to pinpoint 15 young men for the call-in. They're all known to have connections to gun violence in the city, and Unified Erie members believe those men are capable of turning their lives around, which is why they were invited.

"Erie is very resource-rich," said Amy Eisert, director of Mercyhurst University's Civic Institute. "It's not about creating new services, it's about helping connect people who are in challenging situations to existing services."

The Erie County Re-Entry Services and Support Alliance is leading that charge, offering tools for job training and drug rehab, among others. The call-in program integrates all three aspects of the Unified Erie platform: prevention, enforcement, and re-entry.

"This is an example of bringing those three elements together on the same playing field in an attempt to help influence future activity," said Dacus.

Activity that ultimately leaves loved-ones grieving. So, in an effort to drive that message home, mothers of victims who have fallen to the violence, shared their stories.

"Nobody else has to die," said Yvette Jennings, whose son Rondale died in a 2009 shooting. "They can choose to walk away from it and be leaders."

A total of 17 guests were invited to participate in the call-in.

Anyone interested in seeking help from the ECRSSA can call 814-870-5408, or stop by their offices inside GECAC, located at 27 W. 8th St., Erie.