Mattress Madness Brings Neighbors to Rally for Results

Frustration fueled neighbors to finally rally, after waiting one year to have a burned sight cleaned up.

"If people were to see this mess, and they had to look at it every single day, they would care. If this was downtown on 12th street, they would care," said Kimberly Moss, a neighbor.

Last April, a warehouse full of mattresses burned to the ground. Leaving the pile of debris behind. Debris neighbors were told was to be cleaned up by last July.

Not only is it an eye-sore, but neighbors say it smells, and there are animals living throughout the piles. They also worry about health and safety concerns that it could cause, and their frustration only grows when they see it becoming a dumping site.

"I've never actually seen it but I can tell that something new has been added to the pile. I walk my dog back there very single day, the TV was never there before, that was never there before," said Cheryl Caribou.

Recently the Department of Environmental Protection said both the property owner and the owner of the mattresses will be cited if they don't clean it up within sixty days. But neighbors say sixty days isn't soon enough.

"We don't want to wait another sixty days before they fine him again, and then wait another sixty days, then another sixty days, we want it cleaned up now," said Moss.

"It's too long. It's been a year. Why do they get sixty more days? They should have been fined when they didn't meet the deadline in July," said Caribou.

In the meantime, plants growing are around the debris and the neighbors growing increasingly irritated.