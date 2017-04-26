SUNY Fredonia Police Ready to Post Body Cam Videos to Facebook - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

SUNY Fredonia Police Ready to Post Body Cam Videos to Facebook


CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. -

Fredonia police are issuing a warning to people, who plan on celebrating during "Fred Fest," this weekend.
It's a unsanctioned party, many SUNY Fredonia students and even some outsiders participate in.
Officers say they are equipped with body cams, and have decided to upload video from this weekend's arrests, to Facebook.
Judges will be working through the evening, to arraign anyone who is arrest, so they can make bail. Anyone who cannot will be taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville.

