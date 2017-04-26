Forum Helps Voters Learn more about Candidates - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Forum Helps Voters Learn more about Candidates

A candidates forum was held this evening so voters can be better informed when they head to the polls in a few weeks.

This public event was held at the Blasco Library's Hirt Auditorium.
Audience members could submit written questions about current concerns and political topics.
A moderator picked questions from a jar for the candidates running for Erie county and city councils, and Erie mayor.   

