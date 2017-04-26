Students Host Mayoral Debate - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Students Host Mayoral Debate

ERIE, Pa. -

The students for the Advancement of Erie hosted the first of two mayoral debates at Cathedral Prep. 

The first debate, Wednesday, featured republican candidates. 
The Cathedral Prep debate team posed the questions.
These debates will focus on examination and questioning of candidates platforms, experience and statements.

Doug Spizarny, Co-captain of the Debate Team says,

"I think it's very important. It affects not only the city of Erie, but it also affects the surrounding counties, all of Erie County is affected by who is mayor of the city of Erie."    

Questions were developed through polls, over 30 organizations and businesses. The next debate at cathedral prep will be held May 2nd at 7:00 p.m. and feature democratic candidates. 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
