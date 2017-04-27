James Conner Prepares for NFL Draft

It's a big weekend for NFL teams and prospective players as the 2017 NFL draft kicks off later today, and it's certainly a nerve wracking time for NFL hopefuls as the anticipation builds ahead of tonight's picks.

Here in Erie, it's all eyes on Pitt running back James Conner, who's fittingly declared himself as "Erie's very own."

If you take a look at James Snapchat, he captioned the photo "#E.V.O. coming soon."

Perhaps a play on Drake's famous O.V.O. saying and logo.

No word yet on how we can get our hands on some of that gear, but this nick name holds true as James will be watching the draft tonight right here in Erie at Buffalo Wild Wings.

In this article posted on USA Today, James says he'll be with close family and friends watching the draft.

As far as expectations on how high or low James could go, let's take a look at his draft profile.

James Conner is one of those players where it's hard to tell where exactly he'll go.

On his NFL draft profile, he's projected to go in round 5 or 6.

But i talked to James yesterday on the phone to get an idea of where his head's at, he says he's being realistic about the situation and knows he could go as early as round 2 or maybe as late as round 7.

But only time will tell in this situation and we know the draft is certainly no indication of a players talent.

Another huge underlying factor, let's not forget that James successfully beat cancer to get to this point, and that was the theme of his recent letter posted by the players tribune.

James is clearing the air opening his letter with a few of his accomplishments.

Like scoring 26 touchdowns for Pitt his sophomore year, and becoming A.C.C. player of the year.

But as James pens in the letter, it's likely some GM's know him for one thing, and that's cancer.

The running back battled stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma, receiving 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

But as he writes in the letter, James says there's more to him as a person and a player.

In the letter James talks about his time at McDowell and even borrowing 50 dollars from his mom to go to a prospect camp at Pitt.

All of this coming to a close as James writes he's going to be in the hall of fame one day, saying "if that sounds like an unrealistic dream, just think about what i went through to get here."

Round one of the NFL draft takes place Thursday night at 8pm on ESPN.