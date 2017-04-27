Mercyhurst to Build $25 Million Residence Hall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercyhurst to Build $25 Million Residence Hall

Mercyhurst University today announced plans to  build a $25 million residence hall that will house about 350 sophomores.

The hall will consist of  about 90 suites, plus a dining area and even a small convenience store.

It will be the first new residence hall to be built at the school since 2009.

The hall will be built at the south end of Briggs and Lewis Avenues.

Six old student apartment buildings will be torn down to make ways for the large new student living complex.

It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.

The new four-story hall is being built to cope with increased enrollment and the need for modern living space.

Mercyhurst President Michael Victor said, "Our increasing enrollment means not only is this something we wanted to do , we need to do. We do not have room for all of our students as we speak."

Mercyhurst student Jonah Jackson said, "I think for a long time, students have been talking about the need for something like this on campus. For growth and longevity of a place like this, it is very much needed."

Each suite in the new complex will include room for four students, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

