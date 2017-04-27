Dunkirk Man Arrested for Selling Heroin to Drug Task Force Agent - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dunkirk Man Arrested for Selling Heroin to Drug Task Force Agents

Angel Lopez Tirado Angel Lopez Tirado

Chautauqua County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a Dunkrik man wanted after police say he sold heroin to drug task force agents multiple times.

Angel Tirado Lopez, 28, faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Sheriffs arrested Lopez in Mayville Wednesday on a warrant following a drug trafficking investigation in Dunkirk.

Lopez was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

