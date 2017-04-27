Call for Suspicious Person Lands Man in Jail on Theft, Drug Charges

A call for a suspicious person in Crawford County landed a Meadville man behind bars on theft and drug charges.

Police arrested Timothy Burrows, 36, of Meadville, after they say he was caught trespassing at Lloyd's Rentals in West Mead Township around 6 - 7 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, State Police say Burrows had a backpack with a meth lab and stolen items from the business.

Investigators say Burrows stole multiple items from the cranes sitting in an out building.

Burrows remains in the Crawford County Prison with bond set at $60,000.