Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Permits Expected to be Issued in June

The Pennsylvania Department of Health hopes to start issuing permits to medical marijuana grower and dispenser applicants at the end of June.

More than 500 packages containing applications were received by the deadline, and 258 applications have been logged as of Tuesday.

Of those, 19 applications come from companies for the northwest part of the state.

Medical practitioners have also provided feedback on temporary regulations for the medical marijuana program.

“This has been a tremendous undertaking by a team working day and night to ensure that we have a safe and effective way to get medication to patients,” Sec. Dr. Karen Murphy said. “As we continue to review permit applications and work on our temporary regulations based on feedback from the community, we move closer and closer to getting this desperately needed medicine into the hands of those who will benefit most from it.”

The state plans to fully implement the medical marijuana program in early 2018.