ServErie to Give Central Tech a Much Needed Makeover

A major renovation project is planned for Erie's Central Tech High School this summer.

The much-needed improvements come as the school prepares to add hundreds of students, under the district's reconfiguration plan.

At a news conference Thursday, we learned more about ServErie's plans to renovate and revitalize Erie's Central Tech High School.

Under the district's reconfiguration plan, an additional 1,400 students will attend the school in the fall.

To help accommodate the students, the district plans to build a new building, but repairs are also very necessary, "Here because of the changes that we're making in the district, there's a real need, I think it's important to make sure that this building is in as good as possible shape as we can make it," said Erie Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams.

And that's where ServErie steps in.

The community-based service team, made up of hundreds of volunteers, will saturate the school over four days this summer, to make the much-needed renovations.

The faith-based group took action last year, when 1,500 volunteers swarmed Lincoln Elementary School, revitalizing the inside and outside of the school.

And they say with the districts woes, helping with this transition is the ideal community project, "This is a perfect opportunity for them (volunteers) to make a difference without doing all the groundwork, we'll handle the groundwork, they just need to show up and be a part of the solution," said ServErie Executive Director, Marcus Atkinson.

ServErie is hoping for 2,500 volunteers, and are in need of donations for paint and other project needs.

The project is set for July 20th through the 23rd. If you'd like to lend a hand, or donate to the project, visit their website www.serverie.com