Lawsuit Filed in Fatal Crash Involving Off-Duty Erie Police Officer

The daughter of an Erie man who was killed in a crash involving an off-duty Erie Police officer has sued the officer and another driver.

The lawsuit claims officer Cheryl Frey was drinking with Danny Hamilton before the February crash on Route 99 in McKean Township.

It killed 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

State Police have charged Frey with homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Hamilton is charged with DUI after his vehicle got involved in crash, but it did not hit Schulze's car.

Schulze's daughter is asking for compensation for damages.

She is also suing Saint Francis Ushers Club and the Valley Inn for serving both Frey and Hamilton alcohol.

Frey is free on bond and remains on administrative leave from the Erie Police Department.