Lawsuit Filed in Fatal Crash Involving Off-Duty Erie Police Offi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lawsuit Filed in Fatal Crash Involving Off-Duty Erie Police Officer

Posted: Updated:
Cheryl Frey Cheryl Frey

The daughter of an Erie man who was killed in a crash involving an off-duty Erie Police officer has sued the officer and another driver.

The lawsuit claims officer Cheryl Frey was drinking with Danny Hamilton before the February crash on Route 99 in McKean Township.

It killed 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

State Police have charged Frey with homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Hamilton is charged with DUI after his vehicle got involved in crash, but it did not hit Schulze's car.

Schulze's daughter is asking for compensation for damages.

She is also suing Saint Francis Ushers Club and the Valley Inn for serving both Frey and Hamilton alcohol.

Frey is free on bond and remains on administrative leave from the Erie Police Department.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com