Family of Man Killed in Ambulance Crash Files Lawsuit

The family of a 77-year-old man who was killed when an ambulance crashed has filed a lawsuit against Emergycare and the driver.

The crash happened on Route 5 in Dunkirk, New York Feb. 14 when the ambulance left the road, entered a ditch and hit a culvert.

In the lawsuit, the widow and son of the patient - Arthur McArthur, of Dunkirk - say Emergycare and the driver exercised negligence and recklessness that led to McArthur's death.

Investigators say Robin Morey, 49, was transporting McArthur from UPMC Hamot to a Chautauqua County nursing home when the crash happened.

McArthur was declared dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash.