After Another Stormy Thursday, Brief Break for Friday Before Wet Weekend

For the second straight Thursday, thunderstorms pushed through the area. Compared to last week, however, today's round was a bit more manageable even in the hardest-hit communities. We did receive a report of trees down in Saegertown, and pea-size or BB size hail was reported in Greene Township, Erie County as well as near Cambridge Springs in Crawford County.

The final showers and leftover thunderstorms will continue to exit to the east tonight, and we'll spend the late-night hours drier under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will fall to 48 degrees. Friday will be much cooler, on the heels of the recent cold front. Highs will peak near 64 degrees. Most of the day will be partly sunny. On Friday evening, some showers will return from the west.

Wetter weather will return for the weekend with occasional showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the storms on Saturday could potentially be strong yet again, especially to the south, closer to I-80. - Geoff Cornish