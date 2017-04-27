Production to Clean Up Mattress Mound Has Begun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Production to Clean Up Mattress Mound Has Begun

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

It appears some clean up has started, at the site of a mattress warehouse fire on the city's west side.
Piles of hazardous mattress materials and debris have sat for over a year, bothering nearby residents.
They hosted a rally Wednesday, to draw attention to the eyesore, and demand action.
Neighbors told Erie News Now, they are happy, to see some movement. 

The Department of Environmental Protection gave the owner and property manager 60 days, to get that property cleaned up.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com