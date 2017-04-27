Production to Clean Up Mattress Mound Has Begun

It appears some clean up has started, at the site of a mattress warehouse fire on the city's west side.

Piles of hazardous mattress materials and debris have sat for over a year, bothering nearby residents.

They hosted a rally Wednesday, to draw attention to the eyesore, and demand action.

Neighbors told Erie News Now, they are happy, to see some movement.

The Department of Environmental Protection gave the owner and property manager 60 days, to get that property cleaned up.