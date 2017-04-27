Adopted Son of Jerry Sandusky Shares Story of Being a Victim

"Disclosure is the true way to healing. You have to disclose what happened to you. You have to get it outside of yourself. Put it back with their perpetrator. Give up that shame. You don't own it," said Matthew Sandusky.

Matthew, an adopted son of convicted child molester, Jerry Sandusky, shared some of the message he preached Thursday evening at the Victims' Rights Speaker Series for the Crime Victim Center of Erie County.

Since coming clean of the abuse he received from Jerry, he became an advocate for victims, survivors, and their families.

"Hearing from any survivor is important, the fact that this was a high-profile case especially for Pennsylvania, is a very big deal because it brings the reality that child abuse can happen anywhere, to anyone," said Paul Lukach, Executive Director for the Crime Victim Center of Erie County.

Matthew came forward with his ordeal four years ago. He said it took two years of therapy before becoming an advocate. Now he and his wife, Kim, run a non-profit: the Peaceful Hearts Foundation.

"We started that really because we were looking for help after my disclosure. We couldn't find help. So we figured if it wasn't there then why not create it," said Sandusky.

Matthew focuses his energy on leading a positive life and that includes having no contact with his former abuser.

"I've not spoken to anyone in the Sandusky family since my disclosure. They call me a liar, they attend events like this sometimes to try and silence me, to scare me, to try and just cause trouble," he said.

He also touched on the recent scandal from the Sandusky family, the arrest of his adopted brother Jeff in February for crimes including sexual abuse, solicitation, child pornography and corruption of minors.

"He's just another perpetrator to me. He did these things to children, and I choose to put my energy, my thoughts and my prayers to those victims. To make sure that they're receiving the help that they deserve," said Sandusky.

During his speech, he also informed people on how to recognize the signs of sexual abuse in children.

Crime Victim Center of Erie County: http://www.cvcerie.org/

Peaceful Hearts Foundation: http://www.peacefulheartsfoundation.org/