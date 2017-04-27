Trump fails to force health care vote in first 100 days

House GOP leaders, despite a furious push Thursday, were unable to wrangle the votes necessary to move forward on their latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The development short-circuits, yet again, the House effort to repeal the cornerstone domestic achievement of President Barack Obama.

It guarantees President Donald Trump will be without a cornerstone legislative achievement on his 100th day in office -- a symbolic moment that the White House has focused on intently in recent days as negotiations on a revised health care proposal accelerated.

"There will be no vote tomorrow," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters as he departed a nearly two-hour closed-door meeting of House leaders as they sought to plot a path forward on the bill. Asked if there was any chance there would be a vote at any point this weekend, McCarthy also said no. "We've been making great progress," he said. "So when we have the votes we'll vote on it."

The failure to collect the 216 votes needed to pass the bill marks yet another setback on the House -- and White House -- efforts to see the central GOP campaign promise of the last seven years even reach the House floor.

Despite robust conservative support for the proposal, Republican leaders found themselves bleeding support from the conference's more centrist members, many of whom voiced concern over whether it would undercut the existing ban on pre-existing conditions.

A CNN count of where members stood had 16 solid "no" votes on the bill and another 11 members undecided.

Still, a GOP leadership aide said the proposal, which brought Republicans closer to the requisite number of votes needed to pass a bill than any of the previous iterations, was "100 percent" still alive.

"We're close, and moving in the right direction, but not close enough to risk it," the aide told CNN. That indicates that GOP leaders still see a window to move the bill, possibly as soon as next week. But there is unquestionably work to do.

"We're still educating members," McCarthy said.

Likely no shutdown

On a positive note for Republican leaders, the failure to move health care this week does appear to clear the path for something else: keeping the government open.

House Democrats threatened to oppose a short-term government funding bill headed to the House floor tomorrow if Republicans insisted on also voting on their health care bill. That proposal, which would extend Friday's government funding deadline for a week, is designed to give House and Senate negotiators more time to hammer out the final details of a longer term spending package to fund the government through September.

The battle over a government shutdown appeared to be mostly over late Thursday, with the push for border wall funding sidelined and Democrats saying Trump's administration will continue paying for subsidies for low-income Americans as part of Obamacare.

The House Rules? Committee passed a rule that allows leaders to bring up legislation at any time between now and Saturday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday he was "confident" the government would keep running, but placed any threat of a shutdown on Democrats.

"I would be shocked that they'd (Democrats) want to see a government shutdown," Ryan said during a news conference when asked about Hoyer's comments.

The speaker blamed Democrats for the lack of a deal, saying they were "dragging their feet" and in some cases failed to show up for meetings about the spending bill.

The House was expected to vote on the one-week extension on Friday.

Republicans announced late Wednesday night they will move forward with a short-term spending plan that will keep the government open through May 5 and give lawmakers more time to negotiate a longer-term funding package.

At about the same time Hoyer made his threat, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was on the floor praising the talks and vowing to work to keep the government open.

"There are a few remaining issues to be settled," he said. "But I believe that there we are close to a final agreement. Our side will continue to work in good faith to see that an agreement is reached to keep the government open by tomorrow's deadline."

Also, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the Republican whip, said he expected the Senate to pass a one-week funding bill Thursday or Friday, possibly by unanimous consent, meaning a roll call vote would not be required.

The border wall and the health care spending had been two sticking points for congressional and White House negotiators during the past several weeks of discussions to avert a shutdown.

White House officials told Democrats on the Hill Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue making the cost-sharing payments created under Obamacare, multiple sources tell CNN.

As part of the Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays health insurers to reduce the out-of-pocket costs for low-income people trying to pay for health care. These are referred to cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments. The payments are a major way Democrats ensured low-income people would be covered under the Affordable Care Act, but with a new Republican administration, their future is uncertain.

Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke Tuesday with White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, telling him that the payments must be included in the spending bill, according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the conversation. Mulvaney had indicated that, while the Trump administration had continued the CSR payments, they had not yet decided whether they would make the May payment, according to a source.

Pelosi released a statement following news that the payments would continue.

"Our major concerns in these negotiations have been about funding for the wall and uncertainty about the CSR payments crucial to the stability of the marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act," she said in a statement. "We've now made progress on both of these fronts."

She added, "More progress needs to be made on some of our priorities, and we continue to be concerned about poison pill riders that are still in this legislation."

Mulvaney told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that Democrats had made their request on Obamacare subsidies too late in the negotiating process.

"They dropped this Obamacare bailout, these insurance company payments, about two weeks ago," Mulvaney said. "These are things they've brought to the table very late."

Insurers are desperate to get some clarity on the issue and make sure the administration continues making the payments.

But, Republicans argued that the payments are part of mandatory spending and therefore shouldn't be part of the negotiations.

Administration officials on Tuesday also highlighted the concession of the border wall of sign of being reasonable and flexible negotiators to avoid a shutdown.

"We just thought that it would be a good first step to get these things that everybody agrees on and take that idea of a government shutdown off the table," Mulvaney told CNN.

White House chief of staff Priebus said Tuesday evening that Trump is "showing some reasonableness on the wall and border security" in an effort to avoid a government shutdown.

"As long as we get a significant amount of border security money for Secretary (John) Kelly to do his job between now and September and continue the conversation on more money for the physical wall itself, it's something that the President made clear he's willing to talk about," Priebus told CNN and reporters from several news organizations.

RELATED: How fight over Obamacare could shut down the government

Over the recess, Republicans and Democrats worked carefully to craft a must-pass spending bill that all parties could agree on and could be signed by the President, but the delicate negotiations have hit a few roadblocks in recent days.

This story has been updated and will be updated as news develops.