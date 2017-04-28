Port Authority Making Progress On New Amphitheater

Things are looking up at Liberty Park as construction on the new amphitheater is well underway.

In fact, the new amphitheater is almost complete.

This has been just about two years in the making after a storm in June of 2015 destroyed the fabric canopy that had covered the amphitheater stage for nearly 20 years.

The Erie port authority says after that devastating storm it was time to find a more permanent solution for the structure.

Last fall, the foundations of the new amphitheater were put in place, which allowed for a lot of progress this spring.

The new amphitheater is designed as a clam shell structure with wooden beams, similar to what you would see at the Tom Ridge center.

It also is designed to have a backstage area which will allow for larger performers than in years past.

The port authority adds that they are building the new amphitheater with an eye towards the future, hoping that eventually they can expand the venue even more.

The Port Authority says they're just three weeks away from finishing the project.

The first 8 great Tuesday's is scheduled for July 11th.







