Former Elk Creek Township Secretary, Treasurer Gets No Jail Time in Embezzlement Case

The former secretary and treasurer for Elk Creek Township will not spend time in jail after State Police say she made nearly $66,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Judge Daniel Brabender Friday sentenced Victoria Wintemute, 49, of Lake City, to five years of restricted intermediate punishment followed by probation. She will spend the first three months on home electronic monitoring and has been ordered to pay full restitution.

She pleaded guilty in March to seven felony counts of theft by unlawful taking.

In court, Wintemute cried during her sentencing and apologized to the residents of Elk Creek Township.

Judge Brabender told Wintemute she abused the township's trust.

Wintemute said she has no money but plans to apply for Social Security disability benefits because she cannot work.

She had no prior criminal record.

Investigators determined she started using her township credit card for purchases and services that were not business related starting in July 2007.

Wintemute was terminated in August 2016 for other reasons.

The activity was discovered during an in-depth audit of township funds completed afterwards.