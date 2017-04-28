Web-based Tool Helping Local Veterans Navigate Services

Veterans and their families are learning about a useful online service, thanks to the company Trilogy Integrated Resources and PA State Representative Ryan Bizzarro. It focuses on a web-based tool called the "Network of Care." Veterans were provided with a demonstration on how the technology works. It's a resource relatively new to Pennsylvania, and aims to provide veterans here in Erie, an online portal with everything they need.

Bruce Bronzan., the President of Trilogy Integrated Resources says,"It's a one stop shop for veterans, their family members or practitioners, to find everything they could find, from this area, state and national."

The free service can be found at: www.networkofcare.org