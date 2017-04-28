Safe Collection Event for Unwanted, Expired Medication - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Safe Collection Event for Unwanted, Expired Medication

Posted: Updated:

    People looking for a place to get rid of unwanted over the counter or prescription medications had the chance to drop-off the unwanted or expired items Friday at UPMC Hamot. The lobby of the Magee-Womens Hospital on East 2nd Street served as the drop-off location. 
    This collection event is in support of the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
   Accepted is everything from ointments, cough syrups, vitamins, and even pet medications, all to promote safety within the community.The event wraps up at 2pm but anyone unable to drop-off on Friday can do so at law enforcement buildings on Saturday. ## 

