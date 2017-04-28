Harrisburg Working on Plans to Help Battle Blight

A big effort is now underway in Harrisburg to help Erie and other communities battle blight.

Lawmakers of both parties are putting together plans. Ideas now on the table include cutting the time it takes to foreclose on blighted properties, helping communities track down the ownership of run down homes, and overhauling the tax sale process.

Leaders of the local battle against blight welcome any help from Harrisburg, help that might also include some new funding.

State Representative Pat Harkins said, "We are trying to get a coalition together of legislators to come up with some strategies that might help us infuse some money into those areas."

Here in Erie, the Erie Redevelopment Authority and other groups are now gearing up to launch a new $1 million battle against blight.

It includes demolishing some properties and fixing up others.