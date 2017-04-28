Benefit Set for Volunteer Fire Fighters Who Lost Everything in a Fire

A Crawford county family lost nearly everything they owned, in a devastating fire, last month.

Their home was literally burnt to the ground.

So this weekend, the community is stepping up, to help them rebuild.

The fire happened on March 18th and 10:00 a.m., at a home on Oakmont drive in Bloomfield township.

The sad irony, the owners, Dan and Catherine Waldinger, are both longtime volunteers with the Bloomfield Township Fire Department, spending decades of their lives helping others in tragedies such as this.

And that's one of the reasons why the community is rallying around them, and stepping up to help.

They've planned a benefit at the Wattsburg Fire Department's social hall on Sunday, April 30th..

The Waldinger family say they couldn't be more grateful for the outpouring of support, "I like that everybody's helping and stepping up, though I hate asking for stuff, but I don't have a choice because I don't have anything anymore," said Catherine Waldinger. "I hope we have a big turnout, there's so many people that have helped donate stuff, and they're and they're picking up the tab," Waldinger continued.



The benefit is set for April 30th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. There will be children's bounce houses, donated by a local business, several auction items, and a spaghetti dinner, with all proceeds going to help the Waldinger family rebuild.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults, $6.00 for children ages 10-4, and kids 3 and under are free.