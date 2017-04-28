Driver Will Not Face Criminal Charges in February Accident that Killed 11-Year-Old Boy

The driver of the Jeep that hit and killed a fifth grade student in Greenfield Township in February will not face any criminal charges, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri announced Friday afternoon.

Hunter Rodland, 18, will instead be charged with four summary offenses, including driving too fast for conditions, careless driving causing unintentional death, driving on roadways laned for traffic and overtaking a school bus.

He does face a license suspension and fines.

Traffic reconstruction investigators say the shape of the road played a role in the accident.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Feb. 9 on Station Road between New Road and Route 89.

The bus was at a full stop dropping off students when Noah Wion, 11, was hit by a Jeep.

Investigators said Rodland was coming up a hill as he approached the school bus, the vehicle fishtailed due to snowy road conditions, and Rodland used the other lane to miss the bus.

Rodland said he did not see Wion until it was too late.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled Wion’s death as accidental due to blunt force trauma.

The Wattsburg Area School District is working with its transportation provider Durham School Services to evaluate the safety of the bus stop, Superintendent Ken Berlin previously told Erie News Now.