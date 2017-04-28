Millcreek Getting Statewide Support in Disagreement With PennDOT

Millcreek Township supervisors are reaching out to PennDOT in hopes of ending a disagreement over sidewalks. At least three big projects are in jeopardy while the two sides remain at an impasse.

The Wolf Administration has a policy in place mandating that local municipalities assume responsibility for maintenance and liability of sidewalk projects, even though those sidewalks are designed and constructed by PennDOT. Millcreek believes that policy is unfair.

Much is at stake. Money has been allocated for a sidewalk to be installed along Peach Street between Kuntz Road and the Wendy's restaurant. It's a dangerous stretch, with two pedestrians recently being killed while walking along the berm, one in 2013, the other in 2015. However, PennDOT is holding up that sidewalk construction until Millcreek agrees to accept responsibility for maintenance and liability. Millcreek Supervisor John Morgan says sidewalks on Interchange Road, and a roundabout project on Millfair Road are also in jeopardy.



The supervisors are sending PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards a 100-page packet outlining why they feel the policy is unfair, and asking for a compromise solution. The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors also is sending its objections to the policy.



"Through collaboration with the State Association of Townships, maybe we can raise awareness that, while we understand the intent of having uniformed policies across the state for all municipalities, municipalities must be a part of that conversation to make sure these agreements are mutually beneficial at every level of government...not just imposing their will on another," says Morgan.

Morgan says he cannot predict if the township will receive any response from PennDOT.