Erie School District Creates Interactive Boundary Map

Erie School District students can now find out which school they are attending in 2017-2018.

In order to prepare families for the reconfiguration of the district, district administrators have posted a new interactive map on their website.

The map outlines the new boundaries for the elementary and middle schools.

On the website, students can type in their address and find out which school they will be attending.

According to incoming superintendent Brian Polito, approximately 1,600 of the district’s 5,900 elementary students will be impacted by the boundary changes. Most of those students are the ones who currently attend Wayne and Emerson Gridley, which are set to close.

Approximately 1,600 of the 2,300 middle school students will also be affected, and will be split up between Strong Vincent, East, and Wilson.

Polito says that most of the district’s 3,200 high school students already know if they are attending either Central or Collegiate Academy, because they had to be accepted or enroll.

"I know change is tough,” said Polito. “But, at the end of the day, when you look at the newly drawn boundary lines, they make a lot of sense. They are much cleaner, they address a lot of the transportation issues that we were having and areas of concern where students would have to walk or be transported because of dangerous conditions."

To view the map, visit: https://www.eriesd.org/reorganization