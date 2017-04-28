Special Olympic Athletes Take on Track and Field Competition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Special Olympic Athletes Take on Track and Field Competition

Posted: Updated:

Many Special Olympic athletes celebrated their accomplishments after a track and field event Friday at Penn State Behrend.

171 athletes participated - all of them from Erie's Public Schools.

62 are competitive athletes. The remainder are trying Special Olympics for the first time.

Competitive events included a 50-yard and 100-yard dash, the high jump and a softball throw.

Other fun events like cornhole were also thrown into the mix.

Members of Penn State Behrend athletic teams served as volunteers.

"Penn State Behrend has been so open for all of the events today," said Special Olympics coach Ami Iaquinta. "They have planned every last little detail for us. It's been really easy."

This is the first year Behrend held the Special Olympics track and field events outdoors.

In past years, they were held inside the Junker Center.

