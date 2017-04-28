Man Faces Felony Charges After Being Three-times the Legal Limit - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Faces Felony Charges After Being Three-times the Legal Limit Following A Friday Crash

A 51-year-old man faces two felony charges after police say he was three-times the legal limit while driving. What's more is that police also say he had a previous DWI conviction at the time of a car crash, Friday.

Russell Swartz of Jamestown was not injured but appeared to be intoxicated when police say he rear-ended another vehicle. 
Officers say he failed a field sobriety test at the scene then placed under arrest. a blood alcohol test at the police station revealed Swartz to be three times over the legal limit. ### 

