Grant of $100,000 Received for Improvements at Jamestown, NY Veteran's Memorial

Some new additions and even permanent improvements may soon become a reality at the veteran's memorial park in Jamestown, New York.

It's after a $100,000 dollar grant was secured, thanks to a local legislator.

New York State Senator Catherine Young worked to get the money, to help improve the park. as a sign of thanks, young was also honored today with a picture by local Vietnam vets that she says, she will cherish. Jamestown Mayor Samuel Teresi says he's looking forward to improving the park, with permanent parking, and more.

