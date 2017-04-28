Eat'N Park Donates Nearly $7,000 to Children's Miracle Network

Critical medical treatments along with the purchase of medial equipment is not cheap ...so when it comes to treating babies and young patients. Money donated to the Children's Miracle Network is raised across communities, like here in Erie.

Friday, nearly $7,000 was donated to CMN and the donation came from the Eat'N Park restaurant in Erie, through its Caring for Kids campaign.

All the money raised in Erie County stays in Erie County. The Caring For Kids campaign started in 1979 at Eat'N Park and employees remain passionate about the effort to raise money for children's hospitals by doing different activities to raise money during the year.

The money will help young patients at Saint Vincent Hospital. That that Erie CMN location in Erie is among 13 other hospitals across PA, Ohio and West Virginia. ###



