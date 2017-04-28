Eat'N Park Donates Nearly $7,000 to Children's Miracle Network - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Eat'N Park Donates Nearly $7,000 to Children's Miracle Network

Posted: Updated:

    Critical medical treatments along with the purchase of medial equipment is not cheap ...so when it comes to treating babies and young patients. Money donated to the Children's Miracle Network is raised across communities, like here in Erie.
   Friday, nearly $7,000 was donated to CMN and the donation came from the Eat'N Park restaurant in Erie, through its Caring for Kids campaign. 

   All the money raised in Erie County stays in Erie County. The Caring For Kids campaign started in 1979 at Eat'N Park and employees remain passionate about the effort to raise money for children's hospitals by doing different activities to raise money during the year. 

The money will help young patients at Saint Vincent Hospital. That that Erie CMN location in Erie is among 13 other hospitals across PA, Ohio and West Virginia. ### 


 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com