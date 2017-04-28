Remembering Hard Workers who Lost Their Lives on the Job - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Remembering Hard Workers who Lost Their Lives on the Job

ERIE, Pa. -

Workers who lost their lives on the job this year were remembered by the Erie Crawford Central Labor Union. 

Friday was Workers Memorial Day, and each year at the City Council Chambers, the union holds a memorial service for all the lives lost that year.
In the service, a bell is rung to represent each person.
This year, only one man lost his life from a work related injury; Brian Jackna, who passed on August 22nd.
The president of the Erie Crawford Central Labor Union explained how important it is that workers follow safety protocol. The ceremony ends with a playing of taps and placing a wreath at Perry Square.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
