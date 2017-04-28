Remembering Hard Workers who Lost Their Lives on the Job

Workers who lost their lives on the job this year were remembered by the Erie Crawford Central Labor Union.

Friday was Workers Memorial Day, and each year at the City Council Chambers, the union holds a memorial service for all the lives lost that year.

In the service, a bell is rung to represent each person.

This year, only one man lost his life from a work related injury; Brian Jackna, who passed on August 22nd.

The president of the Erie Crawford Central Labor Union explained how important it is that workers follow safety protocol. The ceremony ends with a playing of taps and placing a wreath at Perry Square.