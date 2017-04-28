Friday Night Feature: Mercyhurst Prep Senior Stars in "Mary Poppins"

This week's Friday Night Feature was high school senior, Maia Magerle.

Magerle has been performing since her 7th grade years at Mercyhurst Prep.

Beginning as a Munchkin in the "Wizard of Oz," Magerle worked her way to landing the lead role in Mercyhurst Prep's latest production of "Mary Poppins."

As part of her incredible senior year, Magerle and here peers received the privilege to go to Disney to perform.

Maia Magerle plans to continue to actively work in doing what she loves most; performing.