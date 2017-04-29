Pittsburgh Steelers Select James Conner in Third Round of NFL Dr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers Select James Conner in Third Round of NFL Draft

Posted: Updated:

James Conner will continue his NFL career right where he played college.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the former Pitt running back as the 105th pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Conner was the fourth selection in the draft for the Steelers. He was picked in the late stages of the third round.

The former McDowell star ran for 3,733 yards while at Pitt and scored a record 52 touchdowns as a member of the Panthers.

