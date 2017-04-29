James McDaniel Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Murder, Sentenced t - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

James McDaniel Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Murder, Sentenced to Life in Prison

James McDaniel James McDaniel
Marcus Mattson Marcus Mattson

A Warren County man will spend life behind bars without parole for the torturous murder of Marcus Mattson, 18, in February 2016.

James McDaniel, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to first degree murder and was immediately sentenced.

Investigators say McDaniel shot Mattson at close range in the crawl space of McDaniel's home on Abraham Hollow Road.

He tried to burn the body in the dirt crawl space to cover the evidence. He also torched Mattson's car.

In exchange for the murder plea, Warren County District Attorney Rob Green agreed not to pursue the death penalty.

McDaniel was also ordered to pay for Mattson's funeral and make restitution for the victim's car.

