Hundred March in Erie to Raise Awareness of Climate Change - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundred March in Erie to Raise Awareness of Climate Change

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds marched around Erie Saturday afternoon to raise awareness of climate change.

The group Our Water, Our Air, Our Rights organized the People's Climate March.

It is just one of the many demonstrations around the country Saturday.

Protesters marched past the Erie Coke Plant, which has faced scrutiny for its environmental standards.

They then went up East Avenue and ended in Wayne Park.

Many carried signs protesting the Trump administration's stance to reduce environmental regulations.

