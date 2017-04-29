Volunteers Help Clean Up Presque Isle

Volunteers gathered at Presque Isle Saturday for the annual spring clean up.

Participants met at the Rotary Pavilion to get gloves and trash bags then hit the beach to rid the shores of trash and other debris.

The spring clean up is essential to getting the peninsula ready for summer.

Each year, tons of people make their way to Erie to enjoy the state park.

Volunteers say they enjoy the chance to give back.

"We have hundred of volunteers coming out here to help cleanup almost every inch of the park," said environmental educator Stacey Marendt.

"[There is a] great amount of participation out here with the people who come out and clean up the park, as everybody knows this is a great facility, and we need to keep it clean and keep the environment clean," said Chuck Miller, director of S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

School-aged kids who participated earned service hours.

This is the 61st year for the clean up.