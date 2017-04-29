Church Hosts Prayer Breakfast for Women

The First Good Samaritan AME Zion Church hosted a women's prayer breakfast Saturday morning.

The focus of this gathering was specifically to pray for and with women who have lost children to murder.

Cynthia Muhammad, founder of the Black Yellow Pages, offered a prayer for the women in that group and invited others to join in.

After breakfast, there were workshops for married and single women.

"This is our women's day prayer breakfast," said Elayna Morrison, chairperson of Women's Day. "We're going to be celebrating women and our awesomeness all weekend long, today and tomorrow."

"This day celebrates also the women that have lost children, either through violent or non-violence," said Rev. Amos Goodwine Jr. "Then we will have a prayer circle around them to pray that god will give them the strength that they need and fill that void that we know that they have."

The breakfast lasted from 10 a.m. until noon.