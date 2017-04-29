Two Car Crash Takes Out Fire Hydrant in West Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Car Crash Takes Out Fire Hydrant in West Erie

Erie Police are investigating an accident that damaged a fire hydrant Saturday.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at West 26th and Cascade.

A silver Honda apparently ran the red light and collided with the silver Durango, according to reports from the scene.

The Durango plowed into a building and knocked the fire hydrant off of its foundation.

The man in the Durango suffered facial injuries. A female passenger in the Honda was also transported to the hospital.

There is no word yet if charges will be filed.

