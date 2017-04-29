Goodwill Celebrates Grand Opening of New Harborcreek Location - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Goodwill Celebrates Grand Opening of New Harborcreek Location

Posted: Updated:

Harborcreek residents now have a new place to find a good deal. 

Goodwill Industries Saturday celebrated the grand opening of its new store off Nagel Road near Giant Eagle.

There's a little something for everyone - from clothing and household goods to jewelry and collectibles.

The store also has a donation center where you can drop off any donations. 

Goodwill also offers a number of programs for people in need.

This is the second Goodwill location to open in Erie county in the past year.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com