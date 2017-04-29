Goodwill Celebrates Grand Opening of New Harborcreek Location

Harborcreek residents now have a new place to find a good deal.

Goodwill Industries Saturday celebrated the grand opening of its new store off Nagel Road near Giant Eagle.

There's a little something for everyone - from clothing and household goods to jewelry and collectibles.

The store also has a donation center where you can drop off any donations.

Goodwill also offers a number of programs for people in need.

This is the second Goodwill location to open in Erie county in the past year.