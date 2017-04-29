Beach Glass Festival Draws Crowd at Bayfront Convention Center - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Beach Glass Festival Draws Crowd at Bayfront Convention Center

Enthusiasts turned out at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday for the Beach Glass Festival.

It's hosted by Relished, which is located on West 12th Street.

Venders set up to display their beautiful items all weekend long.

Organizers say there is more than just glass; there are all types of coastal items.

Erie is one of the top 10 locations to search for beach glass, so that's why the festival happens in our region.

"This is an event you can't just have this festival anywhere," said Jennifer Reed, co-owner of Relish. "We're celebrating everything about the north coast here in Erie, PA."

The festival also runs Sunday.

