Dave Chaffee Arms Classic Returns

Professional arm wrestling returned to Erie Saturday.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino hosted the third annual Dave Chaffee Arms Classic.

It featured both professional and amateur bouts in men's and women's divisions.

A total of 75 arm wrestlers competed throughout the day.

Chaffee, an Erie native, is also a six-time national arm wrestling champion.

Upload your own image or video

