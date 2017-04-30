Mutual UFO Network Hosts Daylong Conference - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mutual UFO Network Hosts Daylong Conference

UFOs: Seeing is Believing was the name of the fifth annual Pennsylvania Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Conference at Erie's Bayfront Convention Center Saturday.

Organizers say Pennsylvania leads the nation in UFO sightings.

The daylong conference was a chance for fans of ancient aliens, Hangar One or those who just wonder if there's intelligent life out there to mingle with professionals who scientifically investigate sightings.

The Mutual UFO Network was founded in 1969 after the U.S. Air Force completed a 17 year study that concluded UFOs are not a threat to national security. 

MUFON has 4,000 members worldwide and nearly a thousand certified investigators.

 "The Erie area loves this because they had a famous case," said John Ventre, state director of the Mutual UFO Network. "For the locals and maybe the seniors, they remember it because they were part of that."

For more information, you can visit MUFON Pennsylvania's website here.

