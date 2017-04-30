Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie and Crawford Counties - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie and Crawford Counties

Posted: Updated:

From First Warning Weather: A Severe Thunderstorm warning is posted for Southeastern Erie County and Eastern Crawford County until 5:30 this afternoon. This system is moving Eastward at 40 mph and contains strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and torrential downpours. Locations such as Titusville, Union City, Corry, Riceville, Canadohta Lake and Elgin may experience this storm.


3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
